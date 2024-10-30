East Texas man sentenced 750 years for child porn

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 11:27 am

PANOLA COUNTY – An East Texas man found guilty of possessing child pornography has received what is believed to be the longest prison sentence in Panola County history, according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Panola County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, a judge sentenced Christopher James Williamson, 38 of Carthage, to a cumulative prison term of 750 years on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division originally arrested Williamson on Feb. 6 for possession of child porn, then indicted by a Panola County Grand Jury for ten charges of possession. The DA’s office said a DPS agent testified “that out of the dozens and dozens of cases that he has investigated, that this was by far the worst case he has ever seen.”

A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner from Mount Vernon acted as an expert witness and also testified that all the children in the videos that Williamson possessed were pre-pubescent.

After being found guilty of all ten charges, Judge LeAnn Rafferty sentenced Williamson to 75 years behind bars on each charge, the DA said.

Instead of the sentences running concurrently, a motion was granted where the sentences will run one after the other, meaning Williamson has a 750 year sentence.

Panola County Criminal District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson said he believes it is the longest sentence in the history of Panola County.

