Delphi murder suspect’s alleged jail confessions revealed in court

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 10:12 am

Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE

(DELPHI, Ind) -- Prison staffers are revealing the alleged confessions made by Delphi, Indiana, murder suspect Richard Allen while behind bars.

Allen is accused of killing Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams 13, on a hiking trail in rural Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. He's pleaded not guilty to murder.

John Galipeau, the former warden of the Westville Correctional Facility, where Allen was held for 13 months after his October 2022 arrest, took the stand on Tuesday.

Galipeau told jurors Allen wrote a note requesting an interview with him on March 5, 2023. He said Allen's note said, "I am ready to officially for confess killing Abby and Libby. I hope I get the opportunity to tell the families I’m sorry."

Galipeau said Allen admitted to throwing out a box cutter in the dumpster behind the CVS where he worked in Delphi.

An expert has testified a box cutter may have been used to slash the girls' throats.

Asked about Allen’s mental state at Westville, Galipeau said Allen was quiet for the first month and then began acting "erratic" after he got mail from his attorneys.

Galipeau said Allen washed his face in the toilet, went to the bathroom in his cell, tore up mail and ate paper.

Allen’s attorneys have argued he was treated poorly at Westville and was called a "baby killer," which led to a decline in his mental health.

Galipeau testified that Allen was allowed to shower three times a week, was provided three sets of clothing, had access to tablets and was allowed recreation time five days a week in an indoor room. Allen was on suicide watch and received a medical check daily, Galipeau said.

Another corrections officer, Brandon Fisher, testified that Allen confessed on April 29, 2023. According to Fisher, Allen said his plan was to rape Abby and Libby, but he panicked and ended up killing them.

Allen allegedly told Fisher he killed the girls with a box cutter and threw it into a dumpster behind CVS.

Westville corrections officer Michael Clemons also took the stand, telling jurors he was assigned to record everything Allen said and did while on suicide watch.

According to Clemons, Allen said, "I'm so glad no one gave up on me after I killed Abby and Libby," and, "I, Richard Matthew Allen, killed Abby and Libby by myself. No one helped me."

Clemons said Allen would shout to other inmates, "I’m not crazy, I’m only acting like I’m crazy."

During cross-examination, Clemons testified that he never felt Allen’s behavior was genuine.

Defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked Clemons, "Can prison get to a man?" and the corrections officer admitted, "Yes it can."

Corrections officer Michael Roberts testified that Allen was coherent and talkative, but a little scared when he arrived at Westville. After a few months, Roberts said Allen's behavior changed and he started confessing.

Roberts had a detailed log of the four confessions he said he heard.

On April 7, 2023, Roberts wrote that Allen said, "Dear Lord, forgive me for molesting Abby, Libby, Kevin, and Chris. I want to confess. I know a lot more." The identities of Kevin and Chris were not explained in the testimony.

On April 23, 2023, Roberts wrote that Allen said, "I killed Abby & Libby. My wife wasn't involved. I want to confess."

On April 26, 2023, he wrote that Allen said, "Can I talk? Can you listen I killed Abby & Libby? How do I prove I'm insane?"

On June 18, 2023, Roberts noted that Allen said, "Why are you doing this? Do you know God? Do you know why I'm here? I killed Abby and Libby."

During cross-examination, Roberts admitted that Allen had smeared feces all over his cell and put feces on his face for two hours.

Roberts also said Allen refused food for long periods of time, and recalled one incident where Allen hit his head on the wall for so long that his face turned black and blue.

After 13 months at Westville, Allen was transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Jason Bedwell, a corrections officer there, testified that on Feb. 4, 2024, Allen cried and talked to himself, saying, "I am sorry for what I did. Sorry for killing them."

ABC News' Janel Klein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back