Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reportedly break off engagement

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 10:02 am
John Phillips/Getty Images

After three years together — and an engagement — Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits. 

The couple, who met on the set of Kravitz's directorial debut, the well-received thriller Blink Twice, have yet to say anything on social media, but People quotes "multiple sources" who have spilled that the couple has uncoupled.

Incidentally, Tatum did take to social media on Tuesday, but only to promote the pair's next big-screen collaboration, the sci-fi-themed period pic Alpha Gang, in which they will star opposite Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun

Tatum previously gushed about their relationship and praised her work on Blink Twice, noting in part, "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let's go."

And while the couple is so far silent, Steve Kazee, the actor fiancé of Channing's ex-wife Jenna Dewan, is seemingly having a laugh about the news. He posted an Instagram Story of a black screen on which "HAHAHAH" was typed out continuously in white. 

Tatum was married to Dewan from 2009 to 2019; Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman for a year, before splitting in 2020.

 

