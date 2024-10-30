Walz says Harris’ message ‘absolutely clear’ after Biden’s ‘garbage’ remarks

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 8:32 am

(NEW YORK) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told "Good Morning America" Wednesday that presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver what "Americans are hungry for -- a unifying president, one that wants to find solutions."

Walz also sought on Wednesday to downplay comments made by President Joe Biden, who a day earlier had seemingly referred to supporters of the Republican ticket as "garbage" in response to former President Donald Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden rally.

When asked about Biden's comments on Wednesday, Walz said, "The president's clarified his remarks."

"Let's be very clear," Walz added. "The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone part of this."

Speaking during a Voto Latino campaign call, Biden had referenced a joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump's Sunday event at MSG.

"Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,'" Biden said, according to a video clip on CNN.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," the president had added. Biden later said the comment was only referring to the comedian in question, not Trump's supporters more broadly.

But Republicans seized upon the comments to energize supporters. Trump's running mate JD Vance, for example, described Biden's remarks as "disgusting," adding, "Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it."

With less than a week of campaigning left, Walz said Harris' Tuesday night address at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. featured "the rhetoric that a president of the United States gives."

The Democratic ticket, he added, is "one that understands we're all in this together, one that welcomes robust debate about the issues."

Walz said "dissenting voices" would "have a seat at the table because that's how we find real solutions."

The Minnesota governor contrasted Harris' remarks to former President Donald Trump's "divisive rhetoric," which he said "needs to end."

Harris' closing argument at the Ellipse swiped at Trump while calling for unity.

"Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy," Harris said. "He wants to put them in jail; I'll give them a seat at the table," she added, in reference to her campaign platform to include a Republican in her cabinet if elected.

"I pledge to you to approach my work with the joy and optimism that comes from making a difference in peoples' lives," Harris said.

"And I pledge to be a president for all Americans -- and to always put country above party and self," Harris added.

Walz told "Good Morning America" the campaign is confident.

"We're winning this thing," he said. "There's energy out there. I have done this long enough to know these things are won at the end. We're not taking anything for granted."

"We know it's going to be close," Walz added. "We've got the better ground game. We've got the momentum on our side."

"There will be a clear result," Walz replied when asked about his concerns for the final week of the campaign.

"My biggest concern is Donald Trump has brought pessimism to folks. People believe their votes don't matter. Your vote does matter. Get out there. Participate in this democracy."

"I think you're going to see Donald Trump continue to spiral downward in this really difficult and hateful rhetoric," he added.

"We saw our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico have to endure this. We've seen it in Ohio with folks. That's what's going to end."

Trump meanwhile, defended the MSG event as a "love fest" and said it was an "honor to be involved."

