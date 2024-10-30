Today is Wednesday October 30, 2024
Woman found murdered at Hamptons resort, suspect dead

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 7:52 am
Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at a high-end Hamptons resort has died from apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A staff member at the Shou Sugi Ban House found Sabina Rosas, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, dead in a guest room on Monday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The luxurious, exclusive spa retreat is popular with celebrities and is in Water Mill, located between Southampton and Bridgehampton.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Rosas checked in with a man who left alone on Monday morning.

The suspected killer appears to have been a boyfriend of the victim, the sources said.

The victim's cause of death has not been released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



