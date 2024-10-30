76ers fined $100K for statements about Joel Embiid’s health

October 29, 2024, 4:29 PM

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for public statements around the health status of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.

The NBA’s investigation showed that the Sixers did not violate player participation policy with Embiid’s missed games but did so with the public comments that did not properly reflect his health issues with his knee.

In its statement, the league cited comments made by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse that were “inconsistent with Joel Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules.”

The NBA said it has confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play so far this season because of a “left knee condition.”

Neither Embiid nor free agent acquisition Paul George has played for Philadelphia this season. George has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. The Sixers said earlier Tuesday that both participated in portions of practice but that they have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid has taken part in multiple five-on-five scrimmages in recent days, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania, as he works toward a season debut.

