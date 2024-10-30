Ravens agree to trade for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 6:26 am

ByJAMISON HENSLEY

October 29, 2024, 4:49 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the NFL’s No. 1 offense have landed an experienced target who can provide another dimension to the passing attack.

The Ravens agreed in principle to trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, pending a physical, the team announced Tuesday. The Ravens will send a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for Johnson and Carolina’s sixth-round selection, Carolina announced.

The Panthers had two teams interested in Johnson, per a league source, and the Ravens came in late within the last week.

It’s the second time Johnson has been traded this year. The Panthers acquired Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens’ AFC North rival, before the season. Johnson will become just the third wide receiver since 2000 to catch a pass as a Raven and as a Steeler, according to ESPN Research, joining Mike Wallace and Miles Boykin.

Johnson indicated to ESPN last month that he’d like to re-sign with the Panthers (1-7) after the season. But as the losses mounted and frustration set in, it became apparent Johnson was open to moving on.

He didn’t play in Carolina’s 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a rib injury that he played with the previous week, prompting coach Dave Canales to be asked if the decision to sit the receiver had anything to do with keeping him healthy for trade value.

Canales deferred to general manager Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis, the executive vice president of football operations.

Baltimore can pair Johnson with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to spread out defenses more frequently. The Ravens have used three or more wide receivers on 163 plays, which are the second fewest in the NFL.

Jackson is having his best season as a passer, throwing for 2,099 yards, which ranks No. 5 in the NFL this season. His 9.7 yards per attempt when targeting a wide receiver is third-best behind Sam Darnold (10.7) and Jared Goff (9.7).

Where Johnson can help Jackson the most is throws near the sideline. Ravens wide receivers have combined for 29 catches on passes thrown outside the numbers this season, the third fewest in the NFL, according to ESPN Research. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Johnson has totaled 242 catches on passes outside the numbers, the sixth-most in the league over that span.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta continues to be very aggressive in upgrading the team during the season. This marks the fourth in-season trade by DeCosta over the past six seasons. His previous acquisitions include cornerback Marcus Peters (2019), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (2020) and middle linebacker Roquan Smith (2022).

The Panthers in March gave the Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick for Johnson and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Johnson was brought in to improve quarterback Bryce Young, but they combined for only five receptions for 34 yards during an 0-2 start that led to the top pick of the 2023 draft being benched in favor of Andy Dalton.

Johnson caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in Dalton’s debut, a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He had 15 catches for 205 yards in a two-game stretch but caught only 10 passes for 123 yards over the next three games.

With Johnson gone, Carolina’s receiving corps will feature veteran Adam Thielen, coming off a hamstring injury, first-round pick Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, David Moore and undrafted rookie Jalen Coker.

ESPN’s David Newton contributed to this report.

Go Back