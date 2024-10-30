Texas Tech expects QB Morton to start vs. Iowa State

ByPETE THAMEL

October 29, 2024, 8:29 PM

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton looked strong in practice on Tuesday and is expected to start on Saturday at No. 11 Iowa State, sources told ESPN.

He did not play in the second half last week against TCU with a left shoulder injury. Texas Tech squandered a 17-point third-quarter lead and fell, 35-34, to TCU. Morton spent the second half in street clothes with his arm in a sling.

Morton had been considered questionable heading into the week, but a strong day of practice on Tuesday put him in line to start on Saturday, per sources.

Morton ranks No. 20 in the country in total passing yards with 2,063 yards. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

Texas Tech (5-3) has lost two straight games after starting Big 12 play at 3-0, with wins over Arizona State, Cincinnati and at Arizona.

No. 11 Iowa State (7-0, 4-0) is one of the surprise undefeated teams in college football. They are coming off a bye week and have wins at Iowa, at West Virginia and at home against Baylor.

Texas Tech has the nation’s No. 18 offense. Star Texas Tech tailback Tahj Brooks is No. 3 nationally with 132.1 yards per game.

