Bulls' Lonzo Ball (sprained wrist) to be evaluated in 10 days

JAMAL COLLIER

October 29, 2024

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sprained his right wrist in the first quarter of Monday night’s win at Memphis and will be reevaluated in 10 days, the team announced Tuesday.

Ball played through the injury to collect six points and six assists while logging a season-high 18 minutes in Chicago’s 126-123 victory.

Ball, 27, has appeared in three games this season, his first NBA action since January 2022 after undergoing multiple surgeries on his left knee.

The Bulls do not believe the wrist injury will linger long term, but want to see how Ball responds over the next week.

Part of the team’s scheduled maintenance for Ball this season includes not playing him in back-to-backs.

Ball said the knee has felt good as he returns to game action for the first time in more than 2½ years. He said last week that he has been able to take the court without thinking about the knee.

Ball averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in his first three games this season.

