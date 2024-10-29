2024 Lone Star Prosecutors of the Year named

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 4:42 pm

AUSTIN – The Texas District and County Attorney Association recently named Smith County Assistant District Attorneys Chris Gatewood and Richard Vance as the Lone Star Prosecutor Of The Year. According to a release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Gatewood and Vance, successfully prosecuted an intoxicated defendant who struck and killed Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The TDCAA is the statewide organization that provides training, collaboration, and support to all of the County and District Attorney offices across the state. The Lone Star Prosecutor of the Year award is given by the TDCAA annually to a prosecutor or prosecutors who have demonstrated outstanding legal knowledge, dedication to justice, and a profound impact on their community.



Richard Vance is a dedicated prosecutor with over 17 years of experience. During his time, he has tried to verdict over 160 felony cases, which include crimes against children, adult sexual assaults, murders, and other serious cases. As 1st Assistant District Attorney, Chris Gatewood leads the Smith County DA’s Office felony division with diligence and dedication. He’s a 10-year prosecutor with significant trial experience including death penalty cases. Richard and Chris are committed to securing justice for victims and their families, and they are firm supporters of law enforcement.

Jacob Putman, Smith County Criminal District Attorney said, “I am very proud of Chris and Richard and all their hard work and dedication in the Deputy Bustos case. The Lone Star Award was created for prosecutors like Chris and Richard who stand up for victims despite all that it demands of them. Chris and Richard are great ambassadors not only for our office, but for our entire community. I am fortunate to have them as members of our team.”

