One dead, others hospitalized following Chandler crash

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 4:42 pm
CHANDLER – One dead, others hospitalized following Chandler crashOur news partners at KETK report that authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday night on State Highway 31 in Chandler. According to the Chandler Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to a major crash where one person was trapped on SH 31 shortly after 8 p.m. Firefighters immediately began trying to extricate the person trapped once they arrived to the scene, the fire department said. However, due to the extent of the patients injuries, Chandler VFD said the person did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace. The occupants of the other vehicle involved were hospitalized and the fire department said their conditions are unknown.



