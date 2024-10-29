Burn Ban update

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 12:49 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue gave an update about the burn ban and current fire conditions during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, October 29. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County is at an average of 747. The KBDI ranges from 0 to 800, and is used to determine forest fire potential. Although rain is forecast this week, Hogue said “we need a significant amount of rain to make a difference.” Fire danger is especially high today because of high winds.

“The 15-20 mph wind today makes it even more difficult for fire crews to control and extinguish wildfires,” Hogue said.

There have been 225 “fire incidents” in Smith County since the burn ban was enacted on October 8. These include calls responded to by the Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2 that serve out in the county.

The Smith County Fire Marshals Office has given out 20-25 citations, Hogue said, adding that he did not know how many citations have been given by the Sheriff’s Office or Constables’ Offices.

Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

Fireworks, fire pits or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited.

There are exceptions to the burn ban. People are still allowed to cook food in a grill or smoker that contains all open flames and have enclosed lids. Professional welding operations are allowed but all welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office before welding outside and follow specific guidelines.

The order also does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, such as firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Transportation operations, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting agricultural crops; or some prescribed burns.

For more information, please call the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655 or visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on the banner at the top of the homepage.

