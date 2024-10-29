Final UT Tyler poll of this election cyclePosted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 11:46 am
TYLER – Former President Donald J. Trump has a five-point lead over Vice
President Kamala Harris among likely voters in Texas, 51% to 46%, according to a pre-election poll
conducted by The University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research.
This finding is similar to results of a June poll that showed Trump with a five-point lead over
President Joe Biden among likely Texas voters, 48% to 43%, with fewer undecided voters closer to
the November 5, 2024, election, according to Dr. Kenneth A. Wink, UT Tyler professor and poll
director. The 5% lead for Trump is slightly smaller than his 5.6% win over Biden in Texas in 2020,
and significantly smaller than his 9% win over Hillary Clinton in Texas in 2016. Fifty percent of all
respondents thought the election would be “close,” with 63% of Democrats and 40% of Republicans
expecting a close election.
“The margin of the election will likely determine whether pundits classify Texas as a red state or a
battleground state in 2026 and 2028,” said Wink.
In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Ted Cruz led Rep. Colin Allred by 2% among likely voters, 47% to 45%.
This was in line with the June poll showing Cruz with a 3%-point lead over Allred among likely
voters, 45% to 42%, again, with fewer undecided voters in the October poll, Wink noted. The closer
race for U.S. Senate than for President is confirmed by other polls that show that what once was a
three to 11 percentage point lead for Cruz throughout much of the year has shrunk to a three to
five percentage point lead in late September and October, he said.
“Though the race is close, more Republicans than Democrats claim they will be voting on election
day, and voters who intend to vote on election day tend to turn out at rates lower than those who
plan to vote early,” Wink said. “However, if Republicans favoring Cruz turn out to vote on election
day at the same rates of voters who say they intend to early vote, Sen. Cruz could well win by a
three to four percentage point margin.”
There has also been a recent shift in the policy issues Texans believe are the most important in the
election, according to Wink. In the June poll, Texas likely voters had “securing the border” (39%),
abortion (15%), and inflation (13%) as the most important issues. Additionally, among those listing
abortion as the most important issue, those favoring “reproductive rights” outnumbered those
favoring “restricting abortions” by 11% to 4%, respectively. In the October poll, 29% of likely voters
listed abortion as the most important issue, 24% listed “securing the border,” and 17% cited
inflation. Interestingly, those citing abortion as the major issue are now split differently in the other
direction, with 12% believing “reproductive rights” is the most important issue and 17% citing
“restriction abortion” as the most important issue, Wink added.
“Ironically, it seems that the national and state Democratic Party focus on abortion as a winning
issue for the Democrats may have the unintentional effect of mobilizing pro-life voters in Texas,”
Wink said. “The Trump lead represents the typical 5%-6% point lead most polls have shown over
the last two months or so for the former President, in Texas. The smaller Cruz lead is consistent
with a tightening race for the Senate seat, with voter turnout likely to be the deciding factor in the
Senate race.”