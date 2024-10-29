Final UT Tyler poll of this election cycle

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 11:46 am

TYLER – Former President Donald J. Trump has a five-point lead over Vice

President Kamala Harris among likely voters in Texas, 51% to 46%, according to a pre-election poll

conducted by The University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research.

This finding is similar to results of a June poll that showed Trump with a five-point lead over

President Joe Biden among likely Texas voters, 48% to 43%, with fewer undecided voters closer to

the November 5, 2024, election, according to Dr. Kenneth A. Wink, UT Tyler professor and poll

director. The 5% lead for Trump is slightly smaller than his 5.6% win over Biden in Texas in 2020,

and significantly smaller than his 9% win over Hillary Clinton in Texas in 2016. Fifty percent of all

respondents thought the election would be “close,” with 63% of Democrats and 40% of Republicans

expecting a close election.

“The margin of the election will likely determine whether pundits classify Texas as a red state or a

battleground state in 2026 and 2028,” said Wink.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Ted Cruz led Rep. Colin Allred by 2% among likely voters, 47% to 45%.

This was in line with the June poll showing Cruz with a 3%-point lead over Allred among likely

voters, 45% to 42%, again, with fewer undecided voters in the October poll, Wink noted. The closer

race for U.S. Senate than for President is confirmed by other polls that show that what once was a

three to 11 percentage point lead for Cruz throughout much of the year has shrunk to a three to

five percentage point lead in late September and October, he said.

“Though the race is close, more Republicans than Democrats claim they will be voting on election

day, and voters who intend to vote on election day tend to turn out at rates lower than those who

plan to vote early,” Wink said. “However, if Republicans favoring Cruz turn out to vote on election

day at the same rates of voters who say they intend to early vote, Sen. Cruz could well win by a

three to four percentage point margin.”

There has also been a recent shift in the policy issues Texans believe are the most important in the

election, according to Wink. In the June poll, Texas likely voters had “securing the border” (39%),

abortion (15%), and inflation (13%) as the most important issues. Additionally, among those listing

abortion as the most important issue, those favoring “reproductive rights” outnumbered those

favoring “restricting abortions” by 11% to 4%, respectively. In the October poll, 29% of likely voters

listed abortion as the most important issue, 24% listed “securing the border,” and 17% cited

inflation. Interestingly, those citing abortion as the major issue are now split differently in the other

direction, with 12% believing “reproductive rights” is the most important issue and 17% citing

“restriction abortion” as the most important issue, Wink added.

“Ironically, it seems that the national and state Democratic Party focus on abortion as a winning

issue for the Democrats may have the unintentional effect of mobilizing pro-life voters in Texas,”

Wink said. “The Trump lead represents the typical 5%-6% point lead most polls have shown over

the last two months or so for the former President, in Texas. The smaller Cruz lead is consistent

with a tightening race for the Senate seat, with voter turnout likely to be the deciding factor in the

Senate race.”

Go Back