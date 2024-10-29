Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry on anniversary of his death

On Monday evening, Courteney Cox followed Jennifer Aniston with a tribute to their former Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died of a drug overdose on Oct. 28, 2023.

Along with a photo of herself with Perry, Cox wrote, "Missing you today and always."

This followed Aniston's Instagram post earlier in the day, which marked the somber occasion with the caption "One year."

Another who paid tribute to Perry was Simpsons voice star, Friends guest star and Perry's longtime friend Hank Azaria, who noted on X, "One year without Matthew."

To a collage of pictures of the pair together, Azaria added, "He helped me get sober and made me laugh harder than anyone else. I miss him every day. The world isn't the same without you, brother!"

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

