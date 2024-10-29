Woman missing in the wilderness for nearly a week found alive suffering from snakebite

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 5:44 am

Saheed Khan via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A woman who went missing more than a week ago in the wilderness has been found alive suffering from a snakebite, officials said.

The 48-year-old female hiker, who hasn't been publicly identified, went missing in the Snowy Mountains region in the southern part of New South Wales in Australia on Monday, Oct. 21.

Her disappearance was reported to officers attached to the Monaro Police District who “immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts,” according to a statement from New South Wales Police Force on Sunday.

“A command post was established at the Kiandra Courthouse, on the Snowy Mountains Highway, Kiandra and a search was launched,” authorities said. “The wide-scale search involved officers attached to Monaro Police District with assistance from the Mounted Unit, Dog Unit, SES, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Rural Fire Service and a Surf Life Saving Helicopter. Members of the public also assisted.”

After nearly a week surviving on her own in challenging and rugged bushland terrain, the missing and injured woman was found at approximately 4:50 p.m. local time on Sunday by a National Parks and Wildlife officer on the Nungar Creek Trail at Kiandra, NSW police said.

“She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for exposure and what is believed to be a snake bite, before she was taken to Cooma District Hospital in a stable condition,” police continued.

It was unclear if the woman was on her own or if she became separated from a group when she went missing.

“Police would like to thank those involved in the multi-agency search, members of the public and the media for their assistance.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back