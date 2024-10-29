Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires from football, cites health

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 4:58 am

ByJAKE TROTTER

October 28, 2024, 8:19 PM

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle announced Monday that he is medically retiring from football.

Tuttle, a seventh-year senior, played in two games for the Wolverines this season, with one start.

During the offseason, Tuttle underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm. Tuttle said the arm “didn’t fully recover” and that he continued to have “ongoing issues” with it.

Tuttle also said he recently suffered the fifth concussion of his career. He said that “brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health.”

Tuttle began his career at Utah, then transferred to Indiana, where he backed up Michael Penix Jr. (who later transferred to Washington, leading the Huskies to the 2023 national championship game against Michigan).

In 2023, Tuttle transferred to Michigan, where he backed up J.J. McCarthy and was part of the Wolverines’ undefeated national title team.

But injuries torpedoed Tuttle’s opportunity to win Michigan’s starting job during the preseason. Davis Warren initially was named the starter before he was replaced by Alex Orji.

Tuttle finally got his opportunity on Oct. 5, relieving Orji during a 27-17 loss at Washington. Tuttle started the following week in a 21-7 defeat to Illinois.

He finished the year with 306 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Wolverines started Warren again in Saturday’s 24-17 victory over Michigan State.

Tuttle said he plans to pursue a role in coaching.

The Wolverines (5-3) face No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

