Jazz’s Taylor Hendricks to miss rest of season

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2024 at 4:57 am

ByTIM MACMAHON

October 28, 2024, 11:19 PM

DALLAS — Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks exited Monday’s 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks after suffering a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle, the team announced.

Hendricks will return to Utah with the team for further testing Tuesday, Jazz coach Will Hardy said after the game.

Hendricks, 20, is expected to miss the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN.

“That’s hard to stomach,” Hardy said of Hendricks’ injury. “He’s put in a lot of hard work. He’s a great kid, and so we’re really just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up as he begins the road of his recovery. But these are the moments in sports that suck.”

Hendricks collapsed suddenly without any contact with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter. His lower right leg was turned gruesomely to the outside.

Medical personnel immediately brought a stretcher out to the court. Hendricks wore a protective boot on his right foot and used crutches when he exited the American Airlines Center after the game.

The Jazz announced after the game that further updates on Hendricks’ status would be provided “when appropriate.”

The 6-foot-9 Hendricks, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 draft, is an important part of the Jazz’s rebuilding project. He profiles as an outstanding defender, drawing the assignment on Dallas superstar Luka Doncic on Monday night.

Hendricks averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie and moved into the starting lineup on a regular basis this season after working to become significantly stronger during the summer.

“This is far from over for him,” Hardy said. “This is a pause button for Taylor. You can see [his work paying off] even in the early parts of this season. You can see the flashes, you can see where this could be going with him, and that’s a credit to him.”

Go Back