Marshall man arrested on multiple charges

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2024 at 4:21 pm
Marshall man arrested on multiple chargesMARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department (MPD) released a statement on their Facebook page regarding the arrest of Benjamin Dale Hawkins, Jr., 45 of Marshall. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charges of Possessing Dangerous Drugs, Credit/Debit Card Abuse, Burglary of Vehicles, and Theft of Materials (Aluminum/Bronze/Copper/Brass valued under $20,000). Authorities were led to Hawkins after a business reported a man “acting suspiciously”. MPD arrived at Hawkins’ residence to question him. During the encounter, Hawkins was found in possession of prescription medication bottles that were not in his name, as well as multiple credit cards belonging to other individuals.



