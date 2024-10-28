Today is Monday October 28, 2024
ktbb logo


Father and son dead after Tyler murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2024 at 4:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Father and son dead after Tyler murder-suicideTYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a father and son are dead due to an apparent murder-suicide. The Tyler Police Department arrived at the scene around 1:25 p.m. and identified both victims. The son is Anthony Gyallai, 45, and the father is Otto Gyallai, 88. Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh announced that a preliminary investigation helped conclude that Anthony shot Otto before shooting himself. Otto’s wife was asleep in the bedroom and did not hear anything. She is physically unharmed, according to Erbaugh. The investigation is still ongoing and any updates will be posted.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC