Father and son dead after Tyler murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2024 at 4:12 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a father and son are dead due to an apparent murder-suicide. The Tyler Police Department arrived at the scene around 1:25 p.m. and identified both victims. The son is Anthony Gyallai, 45, and the father is Otto Gyallai, 88. Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh announced that a preliminary investigation helped conclude that Anthony shot Otto before shooting himself. Otto’s wife was asleep in the bedroom and did not hear anything. She is physically unharmed, according to Erbaugh. The investigation is still ongoing and any updates will be posted.

Go Back