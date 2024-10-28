Neiman Marcus criticized for swapping ‘Christmas’ for ‘Holiday’

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Neiman Marcus is under fire after pulling the word “Christmas” from the title of its shopping guide. Earlier this month, the Dallas retailer unveiled its annual publication that it now calls the Holiday Book instead of the Christmas Book, a decades-old publication that’s popular among fans of the chain. It features ideas for shoppers including its well-known “Fantasy Gifts.” The decision didn’t sit well with some on social media, drawing attention on X, formerly Twitter, and Threads, which is part of Facebook, and other platforms with some saying they should have retained the name “Christmas” and that they wouldn’t shop there. The New York Post reported on the change this week, and others joined, including Newsmax and The Washington Times. Yet Neiman Marcus said it’s been using the term “holiday” broadly for decades, and it has also become an industry standard. That reflects the entire season that starts before Thanksgiving and runs through the New Year, it said.

