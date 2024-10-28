Man shot after breaking into relative’s Longview home

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2024 at 10:24 am

LONGVIEW – Charges are pending following a Friday night domestic shooting where a homeowner’s relative made forced entry and sustained life-threatening injuries, the Longview Police Department said. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a domestic call shortly before 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ridgelea Avenue where they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of a fight between family members. Police said the man who was shot made forced entry into a family members home and was seriously injured after the resident shot him. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and charges are pending.

Go Back