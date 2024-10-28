Stroud throws TD pass, Mixon adds score as Texans outlast Colts 23-20

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Mixon evaded one defender and dragged a defensive back into the end zone with him on a 14-yard touchdown run in the highlight of yet another big game to help the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Asked to describe the play, Mixon smiled before answering.

“That’s how we play Texans football,” he said.

He ran for 102 yards with that touchdown in the 23-20 win. Mixon, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Cincinnati, became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 yards rushing and a TD run in four of his first five games with a team.

The only time he didn’t have 100 yards and a score this season came in Week 2 when he missed almost the entire second half with an ankle injury that kept him out the next three games.

“I’m in my element. I’m in my zone honestly,” he said. “It’s a great thing where I can be able to try to do whatever I can to put the team on my back.”

C.J. Stroud threw for 285 yards and a touchdown to bounce back after he had a career-worst 86 yards passing in a loss to the Packers last week to allow the Texans (6-2) to extend their lead atop the AFC South.

“He made great decisions with the football all day,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Kept us out of some bad plays. Can’t say enough about what C.J. is doing and how he is leading this offense. So very proud of him.”

Houston’s defense intercepted Anthony Richardson once and hurried and harassed him all game as the Texans swept their season series with Indianapolis (4-4) for just the second time in franchise history.

The Colts appeared to have taken the lead with about three minutes left when Mixon fumbled and it was recovered by defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

He jumped up after grabbing the fumble and rumbled 84 yards for what was first called a touchdown that made it 27-23. But the play was reviewed and the score was wiped away when he was ruled down by contact.

The Colts couldn’t move the ball after that and had to punt after Danielle Hunter sacked Richardson on third down.

Indianapolis got the ball again late, but Richardson was sacked by Hunter again and fumbled on the last play to end the game before he could attempt a desperation pass.

Richardson was 10 of 32 for 175 yards with a touchdown in his second game back after missing almost three full games with an injured right hip. He was sacked five times and hit another eight times.

“We’ve just got to keep working through it,” coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s got a good work effort. He grinds through these things, it’s a process, and we’ll do it together. This ain’t about one guy — it’s about the team. It’s always about the team.”

There was concern that he was injured after leaving the game for a play before a field goal in the third quarter, but he was OK.

“I was tired, I ain’t gonna lie,” he said. “That was a lot of running right there. I didn’t think I’d be able to do that next play so I told them I needed a break right there.”

Jonathan Taylor had 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Colts in his return after missing the past three games with a sprained ankle.

The Texans led 17-10 at halftime and Ka’imi Fairbairn’s second field goal of the half pushed Houston’s lead to 23-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Richardson found Josh Downs for a 25-yard gain that was initially ruled a touchdown, but a review showed that he was down at the 1. Taylor scored two plays later to get the Colts within 23-20 with 8½ minutes left in the fourth.

The Texans, who were already playing without Nico Collins, lost Stefon Diggs to a non-contact knee injury in the third quarter. Diggs was running a route late in the third quarter and pulled up and grabbed at his right knee before falling to the ground.

He walked to the locker room under his own power and didn’t return. Diggs, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Buffalo, had five receptions for 81 yards before he was injured.

Ryans said after the game that Diggs was still being evaluated and that they’d know more about his injury in the coming days.

The game was tied at 3 when Richardson found Downs for a 69-yard touchdown that made it 10-3 late in the first quarter.

The Texans tied it again on Mixon’s touchdown run.

Jalen Pitre intercepted Richardson and returned it to the Indianapolis 7 near the end of the second quarter. Stroud found Tank Dell in the back of the end zone on the next play to put Houston on top 17-10.

Injuries

Colts: S Trevor Denbow injured his knee in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Texans: LT Jarrett Patterson left in the second quarter with a concussion. … S Calen Bullock injured his shoulder in the third quarter.

Honoring Andre

Andre Johnson was presented with his Hall of Fame ring of excellence during a halftime ceremony. The receiver, who starred for Houston from 2003-14, became the first Texans to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

“Me making the Hall of Fame wasn’t just about me, it was about this whole city,” Johnson told the crowd.

Up next

Colts: Visit Minnesota next Sunday.

Texans: Visit the Jets Thursday night.

