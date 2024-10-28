In brief: ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 gets a premiere date and more

The ninth season of Netflix's Queer Eye, set in Las Vegas, will premiere December 11, the show announced on Instagram, along with a picture of the Fab Five posing around a giant slot machine. Queer Eye vets Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness return for the upcoming season, along with newcomer Jeremiah Brent, who'll serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk ...

David Harris, best known for playing Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, died Friday, Oct. 25 at his New York City home after he was diagnosed with cancer, his daughter Davina Harris tells The New York Times. He was 75. Harris' other credits include the 1980 film Brubaker, as appearances on the TV shows MacGyver, Hill Street Blues, The Equalizer, ER, NYPD Blue and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ...

Deadline reports former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested on a felony DUI charge for the second time year. He was booked Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence and failing to produce a valid driver’s license, per Custer County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by the outlet. The charge follows his earlier DUI this year in his residence of La Quinta, California in February, according to People. Bryan has had a string of legal issues over the past several years, including an arrest for a domestic violence charge in 2023. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon ...

