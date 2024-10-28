Stefon Diggs’ knee being evaluated after noncontact injury

DJ BIEN-AIME

October 27, 2024, 6:19 PM

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said wideout Stefon Diggs is being evaluated for a knee injury after Diggs suffered a noncontact injury in Houston’s 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With 2:01 remaining in the third quarter, quarterback C.J. Stroud completed a 4-yard pass to running back Joe Mixon. But during the play, Diggs cut inside on a route and grabbed his right knee, then sat on the turf.

Diggs eventually walked off on his own power, but he went to the locker room and was ruled out in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high five catches for 81 yards.

“Unfortunate to see Stef go down there. He’s being evaluated for a knee,” Ryans said. “We’ll find out further information as the week goes on.”

The Texans (6-2) were already without wide receiver Nico Collins, who was leading the NFL in receiving yards (567) through the first six weeks, after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in Week 5. Diggs ranked fifth in catches (47) and was second on the Texans in yards (496).

“Prayers go out to Stef. God doesn’t make any mistakes. I hope he’s OK,” Stroud said. “I don’t know what’s going on yet. I’m praying and hoping he starts to feel better … Not easy seeing him go down.”

The hope is wide receiver Tank Dell can step up in place of Diggs and Collins.

Dell hasn’t produced as well as he did in his rookie year, when he was on pace for 1,205 yards before breaking his leg in December. Last year he averaged 70 receiving yards per game up until Week 13, but this season he’s averaging just 32 yards. He scored his second touchdown in the Texans’ win Sunday against the Colts and finished with 35 yards.

“He had a great mindset coming into the week just getting better and just owning his opportunities. He ran a lot of good routes today,” Stroud said. “I’m super proud of him and what he’s been able to do. He is going to have to step up big for us.”

On the season, Dell has 24 catches for 229 yards with two touchdowns.

The Texans are on a short week as they play the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.”

