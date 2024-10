Police investigating shooting in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2024 at 7:34 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department (LPD) released a statement saying they responded to a Sunday evening shooting involving two unidentified men. The two involved reportedly know each other and it occurred in a Lear Park parking lot. LPD also stated that the shooting is under investigation and anyone who has information regarding the shooting is being urged to contact LPD.

