Quitman ISD cancels school Monday due to boil water notice

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2024 at 3:41 pm

UPDATE: Quitman Independent School District said that they are canceling all classes on Monday due to the city’s ongoing boil water notice.

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Quitman has issued a boil water notice for residents on their public water system following a Friday main break. The water main broke in the area of Tomie Street and Goode Street. City crews are currently there working to fix it. Any customers on the city’s water system are recommended to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least 2 minutes before cleaning or consumption. City officials will notify the public when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and any loss of water. We will keep the public informed of the situation as it develops.” City of Quitman officials”.

