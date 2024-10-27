East Texas Regional Airport hanger fire under investigation

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2024 at 3:38 pm

LONGVIEW – The Gregg County Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the cause of a fire that burned a private hanger at the East Texas Regional Airport on Saturday night.

According to our news partner KETK, the fire was reported at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and found light smoke coming from a hanger and when they entered the hanger they found “heavy fire conditions.”

The East Texas Regional Airport Fire Department, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, the Longview Fire Department and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Airport Fire unit were able to put out the fire by 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Russell said that the private hanger and it’s contents were burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation as the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to conduct interviews.

