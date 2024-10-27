In upended Senate race, Nebraska independent Dan Osborn seeks to ‘challenge the system’

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2024 at 12:36 pm

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(LINCOLN, N.E.) -- Over the past few weeks, independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn has shaken up what many thought was a predictable race in Nebraska.

Partisan polls show that two-term Republican Sen. Deb Fischer is facing a tougher than expected road to reelection in a state where former President Donald Trump is ahead by more than 10 points over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race. 538's polling average shows Osborn and Fischer running neck-and-neck.

Osborn, a former union president and Navy veteran, is a first-time candidate running in a traditionally GOP stronghold. Nebraska's two senators and three members of Congress are all Republicans.

In his first network television interview, Osborn decried the polarized state of politics and told ABC News' Jonathan Karl he's looking to "challenge the system" by running for office.

"I'm frustrated with the two parties," Osborn said on "This Week." "The fighting, the infighting, the outfighting, not getting anything done."

Osborn's momentum can be traced to a creative ad campaign, in which the candidate says his opponent "has taken so much corporate cash, she should wear patches, like NASCAR."

The Nebraska race has attracted $21 million from outside groups while Osborn has raised $8 million and Fischer $6.5 million.

An onslaught of advertising by Republicans to boost Fischer seeks to depict Osborn as a liberal. The National Republican Senatorial Committee placed a $172,000 ad buy in September, according to AdImpact.

Ads run by Fischer's campaign call Osborn a "dangerous Trojan Horse," with Trump casting him as a "Bernie Sanders-type Democrat" in another.

In response to these claims, Osborn said he's been "a registered independent from the time I could vote."

A newcomer to politics, Osborn has often spoken out against what he calls a "two party doom loop," and criticized Fischer for voting against the bipartisan border security bill last spring.

Osborn led a strike at Kellogg's cereal plants in 2021, successfully winning higher wages for workers. He said that this experience with Kellogg "really opened my eyes to the fact, you know, the way our world is and the way our government's run."

Democrats are defending 23 seats in the Senate and Republicans 11 this cycle. With razor-thin margins, an Osborn victory could deny Republicans the opportunity to claim a firm majority -- depending on which party he chooses to caucus with.

When pressed by Karl on his potentially tie-breaking role in the Senate, Osborn declined to align himself with either party. He also didn't say who he is supporting for president.

"I need to navigate down the middle because that's what, that's what the two party doom loop means," said Osborn. "It means we're so far apart and politics is so polarized."

Osborn has said he wouldn't accept any party endorsements, yet many Democrats are rallying around his candidacy. The Nebraska Democratic Party is supporting Osborn through press releases and mail materials to voters.

Trump endorsed Fischer in September, posting on Truth Social that "Deb Fischer has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Fischer said she was "honored to have President Trump's support."

Osborn told Karl that he "votes on the person," noting that he supports a veteran if there's one on the ballot.

If he prevails and Nebraska sends an independent to the Senate, Osborn said his election could be a "national movement."

"I think this is the start of something special," he said. "People are ready for it. And I want to be a part of it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back