Graham hits former generals’ criticism of Trump: ‘Trying to replace joy with fear’

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tore into a handful of retired military generals and ex-Trump administration officials for their increasingly visceral criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Graham told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that accusations of Trump being a fascist and that he had praised Adolf Hitler are off-base, instead accusing former generals like John Kelly, Mark Milley and Jim Mattis of doing the bidding of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, which has adopted a darker tone after launching on a platform of "joy."

"[Trump] was a strong leader on the things that matter the most. Whether you like him or not, that's up to you. He's not a fascist. He's not Hitler. And that shows you how desperate this campaign is. You got three retired generals who've been out of the game for a while three weeks before the election, trying to replace joy with fear," Graham said.

"And let me say one thing to these generals: I admire you, I respect you, but for 20 years, you were given, and others, billions of dollars to train the Iraqi and the Afghan army, and they folded like a cheap suit. How about a little self-reflection about the job you did before you criticize others?"

Trump has been hit with a wave of critical headlines from some of his former top staffers, with the comments from the generals in particular raising eyebrows due to the history of former military leaders remaining apolitical, both during and after their service.

"Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy," Kelly, a former four-star Marine general and former chief of staff to Trump, told The New York Times in one example.

Trump has torn into his former aides, and Republicans have raised fears that such language could contribute to a combustible political environment that has already produced two attempts on Trump's life.

"General Kelly's criticisms are not based on facts. I think it's emotional, it's sad, and it's not going to matter," Graham said Sunday.

Karl pressed Graham on whether Trump's rhetoric calling Harris a fascist is appropriate, playing a string of clips showing him using that word specifically.

"Do I think Kamala Harris is a fascist? No. Do I think she's a communist? No, I think she's the most liberal person ever to be nominated by a major party. I think she's ineffective. I think she's incompetent," Graham responded.

