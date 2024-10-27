Martin’s 43-yard field goal as time expires sends Houston past Utah 17-14

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2024 at 5:31 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack Martin kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and Houston rallied for a 17-14 win over Utah on Saturday night.

A.J. Haulcy intercepted a Brandon Rose pass with 1:55 remaining to set up Houston at its own 46. The Cougars then ran it eight straight times to the Utah 25 to set up Martin’s field goal.

It was Houston’s first game-winning field goal since Nov. 7, 2009 at Tulsa.

“That’s a kicker’s dream,” Martin said. “Definitely one of my items I can knock off the bucket list.”

Zeon Chriss was 6 of 13 for 61 yards passing with two touchdowns and he rushed for 45 yards for Houston (3-5, 2-3 Big 12). Stephon Johnson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second, and Joseph Manjack IV caught a 28-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the fourth.

J’Marion Burnette had 81 yards rushing and Re’Shaun Sanford II added 72 yards on the ground for Houston, which rushed for 228 yards.

“We needed a break,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “I don’t know that we’ve gotten one this year.”

Fritz, who is in his first season coaching Houston, earned his 250th head coaching victory.

Isaac Wilson finished 13-of-22 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown before being replaced by Rose with 8 ½ minutes left in the third quarter. Rose completed 7 of 15 passes for 45 yards for the Utes (4-4, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

“Trying to get a spark,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of the decision to switch out the quarterbacks. “Trying to create something. We had only scored one touchdown and just didn’t seem to be gaining any momentum offensively, so we figured it was time to give Brandon an opportunity.”

Whittingham said the team would make a decision on the starting quarterback position after watching tape.

Brant Kuithe caught five passes for 113 yards and a 71-yard touchdown reception on the Utes’ second play from scrimmage.

Micah Bernard rushed for 51 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter to put the Utes ahead 14-7.

“We can only go one way,” Bernard said. We’ve lost, what is this four straight now? Where do we go now? We keep going to try to get a win. … We’ve got to figure something out. We have to put a W in the win column. That’s the only way we can go.”

It was the first game for Utah interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who replaced Andy Ludwig this week. Utah outgained Houston 306-289 in total yards.

The takeaway

Utah: The Utes’ defense was stout again, holding Houston to 3 of 15 on third downs. Utah entered allowing opponents to convert on 26% of their third-down attempts, which was fifth in the nation.

Houston: The Cougars’ offense continued to struggle in the red zone. Houston had four chances to score from the 1-yard line – two opportunities each in the second and third quarters – and could not convert.

Up next

Utah: Hosts BYU on Nov. 9.

Houston: Hosts No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Go Back