Former Gov. Perry: ‘Harris is wasting her time in Texas’

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2024 at 12:41 pm
TEXAS – Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) has differing stances on Former President Trump and Vice President Harris’ trips to the Lone Star State ahead of election day. Perry believe’s Trump’s Texas travel is sending a “powerful message” to Texans and the American people, while the Vice President is wasting her time with the state in the middle of a heated Senate battle. Trump’s former energy secretary went on to further sing his praises on NewsNation, citing Trump’s energy and immigration policies as reasons for why him being in the state is beneficial.



