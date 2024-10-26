Lufkin Mall up for sale

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2024 at 12:41 pm

LUFKIN – Since 1980, the Lufkin Mall has been a gem for deep East Texas shopping. Now, according to our news partner KETK, the building, along with the 32 acre property, is for sale. The estimated minimum bid is $1,028,811.78. Documents said beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, the county will sell to the highest bidder. The Angelina Tax Collector’s Office said the mall’s parent company owes several county entities taxes that total more than $1,000,000. Over 50 stores have called the building along with an AMC Theatre.

