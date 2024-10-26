Today is Saturday October 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Lufkin Mall up for sale

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2024 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lufkin Mall up for saleLUFKIN – Since 1980, the Lufkin Mall has been a gem for deep East Texas shopping. Now, according to our news partner KETK, the building, along with the 32 acre property, is for sale. The estimated minimum bid is $1,028,811.78. Documents said beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, the county will sell to the highest bidder. The Angelina Tax Collector’s Office said the mall’s parent company owes several county entities taxes that total more than $1,000,000. Over 50 stores have called the building along with an AMC Theatre.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC