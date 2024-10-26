Haason Reddick set to make debut for Jets after lengthy holdout

ByRICH CIMINI

October 25, 2024, 1:29 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Another week, another big-name debut for the New York Jets.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick, who reported to the team Monday after a lengthy contract holdout that included a trade request, will play Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

“[He] had a good week of work with us,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday, confirming Reddick’s status. “He’s just such an experienced guy. He’s been in so many systems, so to pick up ours wasn’t super difficult for him.

“He really put in the extra time to learn it and, physically, he looked good out there. So, we’re excited about what he’ll contribute to our rush group.”

Reddick won’t have a predetermined snap limit, and the team will evaluate his workload as the game progresses, Ulbrich said.

The Jets (2-5), losers of four straight, have added Reddick and wide receiver Davante Adams with the hope of saving a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. Adams made three receptions for 30 yards last week in his Jets debut.

“It’s a challenge, for sure, getting guys integrated, getting up to speed,” Ulbrich said. “But at the same time, I think it’s exciting, too. I’ve never been through this. I don’t think anybody’s been through this.”

Reddick is on a two-week roster exemption, which means he must be activated before 4 p.m. Saturday.

He has declined interview requests this week, saying through the public relations staff that he will speak to reporters after the game.

“Hate me now, love me later,” Reddick posted Thursday night on Instagram. “I’m still gone be me.”

Reddick, 30, hasn’t played since the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 15. Initially, he probably will be used as a situational rusher. He could replace Micheal Clemons (2.5 sacks) on third down, pairing with team sack leader Will McDonald (eight) to give them two speed-rushing ends.

Reddick’s explosiveness on the edge (50.5 sacks in the previous four seasons) should allow Ulbrich to dial back the blitzing and rely on four-man rushes. Without Reddick and Jermaine Johnson (season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2), he has had to blitz more than usual — a 31% rate, according to ESPN Research. A year ago, it was only 17% (31st).

“As we all know, we’re at our best when we rush four, and he’ll allow us to do that,” Ulbrich said.

The Jets gave Reddick a “slow ramp up” in practice, according to defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. He said it would’ve been “totally irresponsible” to overload Reddick. The last thing they want is a soft-tissue injury.

“The plays that he’s been given, he has done excellent, performed well and looked like he’s been in shape,” Whitecotton said. “From all of my interactions with him, I’ve believed and trusted the fact that he’s a guy who keeps himself in shape.”

By skipping the first seven games, Reddick forfeited $5.5 million of his $14.25 million base salary. He also accumulated more than $6 million in fines.

Reddick staged the holdout because he wanted a contract extension. In the end, he settled for an adjusted 2024 contract. He will receive his remaining base salary ($8.7 million), plus $5.3 million in various performance-related incentives. He still wants to do an extension with the Jets, according to his agent. Failing that, he will be a free agent.

The Jets traded a 2026 conditional third-round pick for Reddick, thinking he’d be a key defensive player. Coaches and teammates downplayed the awkwardness of his midseason arrival.

“No one has hatred towards him for the time he missed,” defensive tackle Solomon Thomas said. “No one is looking at him sideways.”

Cornerback D.J. Reed (groin) and nickel back Michael Carter II (back) will return to the lineup, but safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) are doubtful. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) was ruled out.

