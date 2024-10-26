Tatum man arrested for explosive devices, drugs

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2024 at 5:40 am

TATUM – Improvised explosive devices, firearms and suspected drugs were found in an East Texas home recently leading to the arrest of a Tatum man on Tuesday, according to our news partner KETK.

The sheriff’s office started investigating allegations, earlier this month, that improvised explosive devices were being made and stored at a Tatum property on County Road 2192. A search warrant was obtained and on Oct. 7, the sheriff’s office, Tatum Police Department and the Constable Precinct 2 Office searched the property. Officials said two improvised explosive devices were found during the search and the Tyler office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was contacted to secure the devices. Several firearms, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamines were also reportedly found.

As a result of the search, arrest warrants were obtained for 65 year-old Ronald Martin for possession of prohibited weapons and controlled substances.

Go Back