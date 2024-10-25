Two women arrested for beating roommate’s children

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 2:05 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report the Texarkana Police Department arrested two women on Thursday following accusations that they beat their roommate’s children. According to a release, Texarkana PD was contacted by the mother of three children who reported that she had left her children in the care of her roommates while she went to work. The mother reported that when she returned from work, her children told her that her roommates had beaten them with a belt and a stick, police said. Police said that “all three [children] had bruises and whelps on their buttocks and all down their legs.”

According to TTPD, a detective and a member of the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center interviewed the children, and from their investigation police obtained arrest warrants for the roommates.

Haley Blevins, 19 of Texarkana, and Jacalyn Cook, 30 of Texarkana, were arrested at their home on Thursday and taken to the Bowie County Jail.

Haley Blevins was charged three counts of injury to a child and Jacalyn Cook was charged with two counts of injury to a child.

Go Back