Today is Friday October 25, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 12:46 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Beauty in Black: Tyler Perry begins his first Netflix series with the first eight episodes of the high-stakes drama.

Territory: The world’s largest cattle ranch searches for a successor in the show that’s been called the Australian Yellowstone.

Prime Video
Canary Black: A top CIA operative is blackmailed in the new action film.

Apple TV+
Before: Billy Crystal is a tortured psychiatrist in the new thriller.

Paramount+
Lioness: Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman join forces for season 2.

Max
Somebody Somewhere: The feel-good HBO series returns for its third and final season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

