Westwood Panthers choose interim coach

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 11:38 am

PALESTINE – A day after a UIL committee decided to suspend Westwood head coach Richard Bishop, they appointed Glen Tunstall as interim head coach according to our news partners at KETK. According to an announcement posted on their social media, Westwood ISD picked Glenn Tunstall to fill Bishop’s seat and lead their undefeated football team, effective immediately. “With extensive experience and a deep commitment to our program’s values and goals, Coach Tunstall brings leadership and expertise to this role,” according to the district. “We look forward to his guidance and support as we continue to pursue excellence.” Tunstall is the inside linebacker’s coach for the district. The UIL State Executive Committee had a meeting Thursday where they discussed an incident involving Bishop and a district IT employee visiting a Fairfield ISD game. The committee ruled to suspend Bishop this year and place him on probation for the 2025-2026 school year. The committee also decided the Westwood Panthers did not have to forfeit their undefeated season.

