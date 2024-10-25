Car Hauler Wreck Causes Traffic Delays

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 10:05 am

LUFKIN– Our KETK news partners report that drivers are asked to avoid a portion of College Drive in Lufkin due to a wreck involving two 18-wheelers.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, but traffic delays are expected. College Drive from Daniel McCall Drive to South First Street will be closed for several hours Friday as officials clean up the scene.

According to the city of Lufkin, a car hauler and a commercial truck holding sand were in a wreck around 5:10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 59 and South First Street. Due to the car hauler blocking the road, inbound traffic on College Drive is blocked. While traffic at the intersection of College Drive and South First is moving, the city said southbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

As the day goes on and cleanup continues, some lanes may need to be closed at various times, especially southbound lanes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

