Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 11:46 am

(NEW YORK) -- The climate crisis is not a distant threat; it's happening right now and affecting what matters most to us. Hurricanes intensified by a warming planet and drought-fueled wildfires are destroying our communities. Rising seas and flooding are swallowing our homes. And record-breaking heatwaves are reshaping our way of life.

The good news is we know how to turn the tide and avoid the worst possible outcomes. However, understanding what needs to be done can be confusing due to a constant stream of climate updates, scientific findings, and critical decisions that are shaping our future.

That's why the ABC News Climate and Weather Unit is cutting through the noise by curating what you need to know to keep the people and places you care about safe. We are dedicated to providing clarity amid the chaos, giving you the facts and insights necessary to navigate the climate realities of today -- and tomorrow.

2024's list of billion-dollar weather disasters keeps growing

The number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the United States keeps growing. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has added Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton to their official 2024 Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disaster list. The agency also added a tornado outbreak.

This brings the year-to-date total for billion-dollar disasters to 24 unique events. That's the second-highest total for the same period, only eclipsed by 2023, when there were 27 billion-dollar disasters in the same time frame.

The final damage costs for Hurricane Helene and Milton are still being determined, but NOAA says they will both surpass the billion-dollar threshold..

According to NOAA, tropical cyclones (or hurricanes) cause more damage than any other kind of weather disaster, with over $1.3 trillion in damages since 1980.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Dan Manzo and Matthew Glasser

UN says it will take 'a quantum leap in ambition' to avoid climate disaster

The United Nations is calling out the world's largest polluting nations for failing to take decisive action in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions significantly. And they're warning that it will require nothing short of "a quantum leap in ambition" if we are to avoid the worst-case global warming scenarios.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2024, aptly titled, "No more hot air … please!" the world has made little progress in reversing the use of fossil fuels and faces twice as much warming as agreed to during the Paris Climate Agreement. The report finds that unless we significantly reduce our global emissions and do so quickly, the planet is headed toward a 3.1° C (5.6° F) increase in warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

The annual report looks at countries' emission reduction promises and where we are in meeting those goals. The report said that despite the urgent need to reduce GHG emissions, global emissions actually set a new record in 2023, increasing by 1.3%.

However, the report made a point to emphasize that the majority of global emissions are coming from G20 countries, specifically China, the United States and India. Only the U.S. showed a slight reduction in emissions in 2023, down 1.4%. China and India saw an increase of 5.2% and 6.1% respectively. Both countries produce many of the products purchased and used by American consumers, and some experts say their emissions are our emissions.

In 2015, during a summit in Paris, the majority of the world's governments agreed to work toward limiting global warming to 1.5° C (2.7° F). This new report said it would require a 42% cut in yearly GHG emissions by 2030 if we want to try to avoid surpassing that milestone.

World leaders will meet in Azerbaijan next month for the UN climate summit COP29 to work on meeting the goals first agreed to in Paris.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser

Central Park and Philly could break no rain records

The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions are experiencing an unprecedented dry spell, raising concerns of fire danger.

Central Park in New York City is also facing an unusually dry October. The world-renowned landmark has seen zero rainfall this month. Since record-keeping began in 1869, there has never been a month in Central Park that didn't have some rainfall. With no rain in the forecast through the end of the month, this could be a first.

Similarly, Philadelphia is on the brink of shattering its record for the longest period without rain, reaching 25 days as of Oct. 24. If the city doesn't receive any precipitation by the end of Monday, Oct. 28, it will surpass an historic 29-day dry streak, the current record. Records go back to 1871.

As a result of these near-record dry conditions, fire danger levels have surged. Elevated warnings stretch from Massachusetts to Virginia, with humidity levels plummeting to around 30% and gusty winds of nearly 30 mph. New Jersey is particularly vulnerable, with most of the state under a Red Flag Warning, indicating a high threat of wildfires. The combination of low moisture and wind creates an environment ripe for the spread of any fire, making it crucial for residents to remain vigilant.

-ABC News meteorologists Max Golembo and Kenton Gewecke and ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser

World's coral in peril: Largest bleaching event in history is underway

A global coral bleaching event that began in Feb. 2023 is now the largest bleaching event on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency says nearly 77% of the world's coral reef areas have experienced bleaching-level heat stress.

NOAA says the previous record, which occurred between 2014 and 2017, impacted 65.7% of the world's reef area.

"We've eclipsed the previous record by 11.3% and did so in about half the amount of time," said NOAA in a statement to ABC News. "This percentage is still increasing in size."

The world's oceans experienced record-breaking temperatures in 2024, and when the water is too warm, coral can expel the algae inside it, causing it to turn completely white. While bleaching doesn't necessarily kill the coral, it can increase the likelihood of permanent damage or death.

This latest mass bleaching event marks the 4th global bleaching event since 1998 and the second since 2010. NOAA says each event has been more extensive than the last, with the current one setting a global record.

Since Feb. 2023, 74 countries and territories have been impacted by the mass coral bleaching event, affecting the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, according to NOAA.

Coral reefs are among the planet's most diverse and valuable ecosystems. While they only cover 1% of our oceans, they provide a home to at least 25% of our marine life and significantly impact the global economy. Reefs attract millions of tourists and visitors, supporting local businesses and jobs.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser and Dan Manzo



Study finds biodiversity isn't safe even in protected areas

In 2022, world leaders agreed to a landmark deal to protect the planet's biodiversity at the UN Conference of Parties convention (COP15) in Montreal. Dubbed "30 by 30," the historic agreement called for protecting 30% of the globe's land and waters by 2030. As a result, many of the participating nations strengthened and expanded protected areas for plants and animals.

But, according to new research conducted by the National History Museum in London, biodiversity in these protected areas is declining faster than in non-protected areas. Using their own "Biodiversity Intactness Index," which estimates how much of an area's biological diversity is left in an area in response to human interventions, the Museum found that life in protected areas declined by around 2% compared to 1.8% globally.

The difference was even more significant in areas with the most critical ecosystems. Protected areas saw a loss of 2.12% compared to 1.91% overall.

The study's authors don't know for sure why there is this discrepancy but say it could be because many protected areas only focus on protecting a specific species. They also say many of the protected areas were already in trouble, and that's why they were protected.

The team says we need to not only protect individual species but the land and ecosystem where they live. They are also calling for better monitoring of these critical areas.

The study comes while world leaders meet in Columbia for the UN's COP16 Biodiversity Conference—a global effort to protect the planet's biological diversity.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser

