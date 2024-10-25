Broncos WR Josh Reynolds injured in shooting last week

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 5:11 am

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

October 24, 2024, 4:59 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was one of two men injured in a shooting in Denver early last Friday.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “Out of respect for the legal process we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Police documents indicate Reynolds and another man were located, after multiple 911 calls to report two people had been shot, near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue in Denver. Reynolds had been shot twice — once in the left arm and once in the back of his head.

Team sources said Thursday that Reynolds was treated and released from a Denver-area hospital hours after the shooting.

Reynolds, 29, could not be reached for comment.

Reynolds, who is currently on injured reserve after finger surgery, has been present for team activities this week, including Thursday, at the Broncos’ complex in south suburban Denver. The Broncos played the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 17, and Reynolds did not make the trip given he is currently on injured reserve.

Police said Reynolds and two others had reported they were at Shotgun Willie’s, a strip club in Glendale, Colorado, and left at 2:45 a.m. Friday morning. Reynolds and one of the men left the club in an SUV and later told police they were followed by multiple vehicles and shots were fired.

Reynolds and the other man got out of the SUV they were in when it would no longer drive on Interstate 25, the highway that bisects Denver north to south. The SUV was later found by police with multiple bullet holes in it.

The third man in Reynolds’ group, who was not traveling in the SUV, was injured by broken glass but not shot, according to documents.

Denver police announced they had arrested two men in connection to the shooting: Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35. They are being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Documents show police investigators say Mendoza followed Reynolds and the two others out of the strip club when the group left.

