Pacers center James Wiseman suffers torn Achilles in opener

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 5:09 am

ByESPN

October 24, 2024, 9:59 PM

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed on Thursday.

The Pacers and Wiseman are working collaboratively to determine treatment options, the team said.

Wiseman suffered the injury in Indiana’s season-opening 105-109 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Wiseman had agreed on a two-year contract with the Pacers in the offseason after playing a career-high 63 games for the Pistons last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17 minutes.

Drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, Wiseman was traded to Detroit as part of a four-team deal in 2023.

