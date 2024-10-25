Trial underway for man accused of killing Panola County deputy

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 4:43 am

LONGVIEW – Trial started on Monday for Gregory Newson who is accused of killing a Panola County Sheriff’s deputy William Chris Dickerson, and fleeing the scene, leading to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Louisiana back in 2019. . According to our news partner KETK, it was moved out of Panola County, where the accused crime took place, after a judge determined that an impartial and fair trial could not happen there. The state is seeking the death penalty and Newson has pleaded not guilty.

In Gregg County court on Wednesday morning, several witnesses were called to the stand, including former Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake and deputy Dickerson’s partner at the time. Lake described his experience the night after one of his deputies was shot, becoming emotional. Testimonies from several first responders who arrived to the scene were heard as well.

Body camera footage and dash camera footage of the night, showed the deputy being shot and the accused driving away was shown in court as evidence.

