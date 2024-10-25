Today is Friday October 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Brownsboro ISD tax rate adjustment on ballot for current election

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Brownsboro ISD tax rate adjustment on ballot for current electionBROWNSBORO – Brownsboro ISD has a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) on the ballot for the current election cycle, which could increase school funding if passed. According to our news partner KETK, the VATRE is distinctly not a bond and will adjust the school’s tax rate to make way for day-to-day operational costs without increasing taxpayer costs.

Brownsboro ISD is hoping that voters approve the VATRE, that will increase the district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate by 3.17 cents and in return decrease the Interest Sinking tax rate by 3.17 cents.

The district said that the increase in the Maintenance and Operations budget will allow for more funding of salaries, student programs and utilities. Early voting for the election will continue until Nov. 1, and election day will be on Nov. 5. Early voting locations can be found here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC