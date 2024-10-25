Brownsboro ISD tax rate adjustment on ballot for current election

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 4:43 am

BROWNSBORO – Brownsboro ISD has a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) on the ballot for the current election cycle, which could increase school funding if passed. According to our news partner KETK, the VATRE is distinctly not a bond and will adjust the school’s tax rate to make way for day-to-day operational costs without increasing taxpayer costs.

Brownsboro ISD is hoping that voters approve the VATRE, that will increase the district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate by 3.17 cents and in return decrease the Interest Sinking tax rate by 3.17 cents.

The district said that the increase in the Maintenance and Operations budget will allow for more funding of salaries, student programs and utilities. Early voting for the election will continue until Nov. 1, and election day will be on Nov. 5. Early voting locations can be found here.

