Today is Friday October 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Allred, Cruz making stops in East Texas ahead of Election Day

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2024 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Allred, Cruz making stops in East Texas ahead of Election DayTYLER – Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) and his challenger Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tx) are making what could be their last East Texas campaign stops of the year on Friday. Our news partner KETK is reporting that Allred will be stopping in Crockett at around noon on Friday near an oil well in town. Later that night, he’ll be campaigning with Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Beyonce down in Houston.

Cruz will be stopping at CC’s Smokehouse in Nacogdoches at 3:30 p.m. and then he’ll be in Tyler’s 1836 Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Ted Cruz or Collin Allred websites online.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC