Wood County organized crime suspects considered dangerous

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 4:02 pm

WOOD COUNTY – Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that early Thursday morning, chainsaws and firearms were part of the items stolen from unlocked vehicles. According to our news partner KETK, authorities ask residents to lock their vehicles and limit the amount valuables left inside their vehicles. They also remind everyone that the suspects in this case are armed and are considered dangerous.

WCSO said the burglaries Thursday morning occurred in the 2370 series of County Roads and 1600 series of County Roads near Alba-Golden ISD.

Officials also said there are three male suspects possibly driving in a dark colored pickup truck.

“If you possibly have any video footage of the truck or suspects please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division,” officials said.

Authorities in Wood County said the suspects have left the area and have moved into Rains County.

