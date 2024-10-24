Stolen Firearms almost smuggled to Mexico

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 4:02 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY – Our KETK news partner reports that more than 12 East Texas counties have been targets of vehicle burglaries in recent weeks where firearms were stolen. Now as burglaries return to the area, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said some firearms were recovered from being smuggled into Mexico.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group that stole items from unlocked vehicles in Hopkins and surrounding counties is sending more groups to burglarize again.

“They have hit our county once but we expect them to come back,” Hopkins County officials said.

Authorities reported the return of vehicle burglaries on Thursday in Nacogdoches County, Wood County and Rains County. The items taken Thursday morning in Wood County were mainly firearms with the exception of two chainsaws, officials said.

The Nacogdoches County, Hopkins County and Wood County sheriff’s offices said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to HCSO, some of the previously stolen firearms have been located as the criminal group attempted to smuggle them into Mexico.

“I’m sorry we have to deal with this situation, but until our border is secure, these are the true facts of what is to come with open borders,” Harrison County Sheriff Lewis Tatum said. “We are going to have to take care of our county, we cannot rely on the Federal Government to protect us.”

East Texas authorities are asking residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuable items inside. NCSO said unlocked vehicles have not been targeted so far and the suspects have not damaged locked vehicles.

“We will be out in force to help prevent any burglaries in our area,” Tatum said. “If you see anything suspicious, please, do not hesitate to contact the sheriff’s office.”

