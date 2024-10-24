Today is Thursday October 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Watch trailer for SZA’s acting debut, ‘One of Them Days,’ with Keke Palmer

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 1:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

SZA and Keke Palmer are best friends and roommates in the trailer for their buddy comedy, One of Them Days, arriving in theaters Jan. 24.

The film captures them as their respective characters Dreux and Alyssa as they go to extremes to make back the rent money Alyssa's boyfriend has spent and avoid getting evicted. Some of the ways, as shown in their trailer, include donating blood and applying for a loan with their very low credit scores.

A production from Issa Rae, Palmer and their respective production companies, Hoorae and Big Boss, One of Them Days marks SZA's acting debut and the first feature directorial for Lawrence Lamont, according to Variety. Syreeta Singleton wrote the script, with Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt WilliamsGabrielle DennisDomiNque Perry and more appearing as co-stars. 

Other producers include Singleton, Deniese Davis for ColorCreative, Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Hoorae's Sara Diya Rastogi and Palmer's mother, Sharon.

The idea for the film came from Sony Pictures and Color Creatives CoCre lab for up-and-coming screenwriters, Variety reports. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC