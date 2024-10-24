Two dead after wreck involving motorcycle

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 12:15 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK say two people died in a motorcycle wreck near Whitehouse Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger vehicle was going south on FM 756 while a motorcycle was heading north on the same road. DPS said the car tried to make a left turn into a private driveway and failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist. Two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital where they later died. DPS will not yet release the identities of those involved.

