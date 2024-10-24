Police find teen with ‘multiple’ gunshot wounds after overnight shooting

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 11:36 am

TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report a 17-year-old was taken to an out-of-state hospital after being found with several gunshot wounds in Texarkana on Thursday. Officers were on their way to investigate a shooting at 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Milam Street when they got another 911 call saying a victim was found in front of an apartment near the scene. Police reportedly started lifesaving measures on the teen, who they say “had been shot multiple times.” The teen was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital before being transferred to an Arkansas hospital. His condition is unknown as of Thursday at 10 a.m. “Our detectives are investigating and working to find out what happened and identify the person who did this,” Texarkana Police said.

