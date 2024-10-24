Today is Thursday October 24, 2024
City of Tyler approves $4.4M contract to improve drainage

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2024 at 7:00 am
Tyler approves .4M contract to improve drainageTYLER — The City of Tyler approved a $4,429,876 Capital Improvement Project on Wednesday to address drainage and erosion. According to our news partner KETK, the city says the project will focus on improving drainage on Keaton Avenue which they say “has been a focus for several years due to erosion and flooding residents have experienced.” The contract with Reynolds and Kay was approved on Wednesday.

“The project will focus on a drainage area that collects storm water from approximately 248 acres near Pollard Park and extends towards Donnybrook Avenue and East Southeast Loop 323. Storm water is precipitation that does not seep into the ground but runs off into our storm drain systems, where it eventually flows into our streams and lakes,” the City of Tyler said.

The project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.



